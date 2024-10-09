Meet the family behind a Halloween display showcasing all the 12 South businesses we've lost recently

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the years, perhaps the only thing about the 12 South neighborhood that hasn't changed is that many homes go all in on Halloween. Especially a sprawling cemetery in the front lawn of a home on Belmont Boulevard.

"They always really bring it for holidays, and I love it," said Teresa Hamilton, a 12 South resident. "It is well done, like, bravo to them."

But it's the names on the headstones that have people stopping and reminiscing.

"Portland Brew is one that stuck out to me," said Kristin Demonbreun, another 12 South resident. "Everyone knows a good cup of coffee when they taste it."

On nearly a dozen of the headstones, there are the names of many of the 12 South mainstays have have gone out of business in just the last six years. The headstones include Outdoor Voices, Josephine's, the Fork Drum Shop, Emery Woodfire, Royal Dry Cleaner, Las Pale Tas, Halcyon Bike Shop and a few more.

"There’s been a lot of stuff that’s come through here, and great restaurants that have been here a long time, and some not long enough," said Hamilton.

Fittingly, or perhaps even tragically, there are more graves that will be needed to represent 12 South. Mafiozsa's tossed their last pizza, this past Sunday, after more than 20 years.

"I’ll miss Mafiozas for sure. That was one of the original spots down here," said Demonbreun's boyfriend, Cass Jones.

Dianne Smith is the cryptkeeper, so to speak.

"It just hit me how many stores we’ve lost," said Smith, who owns the home on Belmont Boulevard.

Smith, along with her husband and two grown daughters, plan out the theme for their Halloween display a year in advance.

"This is just one of our bonding things we do every year," she explained.

Ironically, the business cemetery was not in the plan.

"This year’s theme was Addams family," said Smith.

Look closer at the display, and you'll find Lurch, Grandmama and Cousin Itt. In case you're wondering, there's not a lost episode of the Addams Family dealing with gentrification. Dianne's daughter demanded a lot more headstones, and initially, they struggled with what to put on them.

"My husband came up, actually with the idea, of why don’t we do a cemetery for the businesses going out of business?" said Smith.

The idea has really resonated with those who call this place home.

"It’s good to see that people here in the neighborhood still remember the traditional Nashville places," said Demonbreun.

In an era of constant closure and construction in 12 South, remembering the traditional Nashville places is something everyone seems to hope never changes.

"I believe it is growing really fast, we’re losing a little bit of the character," said Smith. "In a lot of ways, it’s great to have some of the new places coming in — better food, more entertainment and everything — but it’s also sad because I hate all these little stores that we absolutely loved are leaving."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@newschannel5.com.