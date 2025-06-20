Meet the Middle Tennessee teens set to perform at the prestigious Jimmy Awards in New York City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two talented Middle Tennessee teens will represent the region at the Jimmy Awards in New York City, showcasing their exceptional musical theatre abilities on a national stage.

Kaydence Arora, a soon-to-be senior at Summit High School in Spring Hill, and James Nelson, a recent Wilson Central High School graduate, both earned spots at the prestigious event after winning Spotlight Awards at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center this spring.

TPAC has membership in The Broadway League, which allows them to hold the Spotlight Awards ceremony and send winners to the Jimmy Awards.

Click here to learn more about the Spotlight Awards held at TPAC each year.

I stopped by TPAC to meet with Kaydence Arora and learn more about her journey to the stage before she left for the Jimmy Awards.

"I love performance adrenaline. It feels like you're unstoppable, and it's just like, 'let's go, let's go, let's do this," Arora said.

The Jimmy Awards are The National High School Musical Theatre Awards.

The annual gathering brings together talented high school performers from across the country.

In addition to the ceremony showcasing young performers' abilities, budding thespians take part in more than a week of classes, showcases, rehearsals, and more, all to learn about what it takes to make it on Broadway.

"It's filled with coaching sessions, workshops, choreography days, rehearsals, we have a full day jam-packed with just theatre and dance and singing and everything that's so awesome," Arora said.

Many consider the Jimmy Awards to be like the Tony Awards for high school theatre students.

Winners at the Jimmy Awards can receive college scholarships, providing both recognition and practical support for their future education.

Many past participants have gone on to big careers performing as well.

James Nelson, who also earned a Spotlight Award, shares Arora's enthusiasm for the upcoming experience.

"I am beyond excited, I have literally not stopped thinking about it for the past month and a half, and probably even before that," said James Nelson.

Nelson's passion for performing and connection with fellow theater enthusiasts are evident.

"The theatre people are the people I click with really well, I can talk with them for hours," Nelson said.

While both would surely welcome winning top honors, they recognize the value of the experience itself in preparing for potential careers in theatre.

"It really gives you insight into how it works, and you get to make connections with a bunch of other people with the same dream. So it's a great opportunity to prepare you for what you want to follow," Arora said.

The opportunity to connect with like-minded peers is something both performers anticipate eagerly.

"It's going to feel great just to be surrounded by all my fellow musical theatre nerds," Arora said.

TPAC holds their Spotlight Awards every spring, offering Tennessee high school students various ways to participate.

The Jimmy Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025.

