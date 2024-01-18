Meet the people behind the scenes at TDOT TMC keeping watch on all the roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT plow and brine truck drivers have been working hard to get the state roads clear after the snow hit Sunday evening and Monday.

There's a group of people though who keep watch on all of the roads and are the glue that keeps everything together, communicating with crews where to go and what roads to watch for.

TDOT TMC monitor everything through camera feeds. They use this to update Smartway, which lets the public also know where to avoid when heading to their destination.

The workers in the TMC building also communicate with first responders, and can send a HELP truck to assist.

