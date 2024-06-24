Meet the swim coach that helped two Nashville natives punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You could say there's something in the water, when it comes to all the successes of the Nashville Aquatic Club. But in reality, it might be the man that's been standing beside the pool for the last 40 years.

"Our goal is to provide the opportunity for every swimmer in our program to go as far as their talent and desire will take them in the sport. For some of them, it may be a very local high school level. And for some people, it may be the Olympic games," said John Morse, Head Coach of the Nashville Aquatic Club.

Earlier in June, Coach Morse got to see one of his swimmers, Gretchen Walsh, not only punch her ticket to the Paris Olympics, but also break the world record for the 100 meter butterfly.

"She was just bouncing up and down like a 10 year old," said Morse. "I told her, 'Settle down, it’s not done yet, you’ve got more races to do.' She said — 'I know I know, I will.' And then she started bouncing up and down again."

Then, this weekend, a second Walsh joined the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, Gretchen's older sister Alex.

"It was all the way at the end that she finally broke through and made the team," said Morse.

Gretchen and Alex obviously have a lot in common: Nashville natives, Harpeth Hall grads, University of Virginia collegiate swimmers. But Coach Morse says their strategies and temperaments are Olympic size pools apart.

"They’re totally different. Alex is much more laid back. Gretchen is sort of a perfectionist, wants to do everything right. They’re a good mix, most days," said Morse.

Both serve as incredible role models to the other elite swimmers in the Nashville Aquatic Club.

"It shows them that it’s possible, and that it’s real. And that if they’re diligent and do everything that they can and really want it for themselves, that there’s a chance," he said.

It might be something in the water or the man standing next to it, but most of all, Coach Morse says it's the drive within their swimmers that has allowed this club to lap up all this success.

"They’re a driven, work ethic group if they’re going to be at the top level. Goal oriented. And it’s a pleasure to work with them most days," said Morse.

The Nashville Aquatic Club has seen some impressive success over the years. They have hundreds enrolled in classes year round and a total of nine elite swimmers were vying for Olympic spots this year from the NAC.