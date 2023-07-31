Meet the Tennessee Enforcers, a flag football team for girls and women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the South, football is huge part of the culture.

Now a group of girls and women are getting involved in Nashville and hope to leave a mark on a national scale.

The Tennessee Enforcers are a flag football team for girls and women.

"Well I've always personally had a love for football," Michelle McDonald said.

She is the mastermind behind it all.

"They're very eager to learn the game you can kind of feel their passion. It's just a wonderful feeling," Assistant Athletic Director Bryon Hall said.

The organization was incorporated a couple of months back.

"I love it. This is a big thing to bring girls and women together to do something that they've been told for years that they can't do," Board member and player Leshay Shut said.

The dreams for the Enforcers are high: being in the pros, playing in tournaments, traveling for games and more.

The team has a fighting spirit. The passion is there from the players and staff.

"Do something for yourself. Stand up for yourself. Live that reality dream that you've always wanted to live," McDonald said.

The team practices on Sunday and Wednesday nights. McDonald told NewsChannel 5 a tackle team is coming as well.