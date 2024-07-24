Meet the two buddies who turned their Nashville Hot Chicken passion into a podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was July 4th.

I was covering the Music City Hot Chicken Festival. It was hot. Like, really, really hot. Still, it was a ton of fun.

It was late morning. I already had sweat dripping down my face, and the camera on top of the tripod, I realized I left my water in the car (I was really sad about that), but I took two or three minutes to think about what else I needed for this story.

All of a sudden, someone came up to me and asked me about my camera. We talked. He put his hand out and introduced himself as Alex. We started chatting and exchanging numbers because he had a story idea for me that was too good to pass up.

That wasn't the last time I talked to him. The next time, was Bolton's Spicy Chicken and Fish — of all places.

He introduced me to his friend, Gregory Gillaspie. The two love hot chicken so much, they recently started a podcast called The Hot Chix Podcast.

"We're on a quest to find the best," Gillaspie said.

While they were chowing down on chicken, wiping sweat from their foreheads, sipping water, and then repeating the process, we had a good conversation about celebrating this dish that our city does best.

"The greatest thing we could do is sit around a table with these people who created a culture and just say thank you and listen to what they say," Tinker said.

Neither of them are originally from Nashville. Gillaspie is from Texas. Tinker is from the Pittsburgh area.

They've been to Prince's. Lily's and Fowl Play were also discussed. Once they have their dinner, they go to the next step of their evening.

They record an episode for their podcast.

I followed along for the entire journey with these two hot chicken enthusiasts.

You can see the whole trip in the player above.

Oh — and neither are too chicken to try the hottest of the hot.

