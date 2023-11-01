Watch Now
Megan Barry said she will consider run for Nashville congressional seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville former mayor Megan Barry told NewsChannel 5 she is considering a run for Congressional District 7 against Rep. Mark Green.

“I’m exploring a run for Congress and will decide in the coming weeks," Barry said. "I believe Mark Green has repeatedly ignored the needs of Tennesseans as rural hospitals close and more people die from overdose deaths. He supports extreme bans on abortion, and he and Congress have done nothing about gun violence. He deserves to be challenged."

District 7 now encompasses Nashville after a redistricting splitting up the former Congressional District 5. Three districts now cover Davidson County.

Barry hasn't been in office since she resigned as mayor after NewsChannel 5 Investigates broke she admitted to a two-year affair with her police bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. A day later, Funk announced he was requesting the TBI investigate whether Barry or Forrest had misused taxpayer money during that affair.

Five weeks later, she resigned and she pleaded guilty to theft of property over $10,000 — a Class C Felony. She paid $11,000 in restitution and served three years' probation.

Barry was Nashville's first female mayor. She had the seat from 2015 until 2018.

Green was previously challenged by Sen. Heidi Campbell in the last election cycle.

