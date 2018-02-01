DA Asks TBI To Investigate Nashville Mayor's Use Of Funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Davidson County's district attorney general has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her police bodyguard.

This action comes one day after Barry admitted the relationship with Sgt. Rob Forrest.

A short statement issued by DA Glenn Funk's office said he wants the TBI to "investigate whether Mayor Megan Barry and/or others, including Sgt. Rob Forrest, violated any criminal law including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct."

Officials with the TBI released the following statement:

"At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI Agents are investigating whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and/or others, including retired Metro Police Sgt. Rob Forrest, violated any criminal law including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct.



As with any TBI investigation, Agents will collect any and all relevant evidence and interviews and, in turn, submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration."

In an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Barry insisted that she has not misused taxpayer funds as part of the relationship with Forrest - who unexpectedly retired Tuesday after 31 years with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"I'm very embarrassed, and I'm deeply ashamed, and I'm very sorry," Barry said. "The affair was between two middle-aged consenting adults, and it was a mistake to do this. And I am deeply sorry."

The 54-year-old mayor said the relationship with the 58-year-old sergeant began shortly after her election in September 2015.

Barry's admission came just days after NewsChannel 5 Investigates began inquiring about her use of taxpayer money.

