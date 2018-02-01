DA Asks TBI To Investigate Nashville Mayor's Use Of Funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Davidson County's district attorney general has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her police bodyguard.
This action comes one day after Barry admitted the relationship with Sgt. Rob Forrest.
A short statement issued by DA Glenn Funk's office said he wants the TBI to "investigate whether Mayor Megan Barry and/or others, including Sgt. Rob Forrest, violated any criminal law including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct."
Officials with the TBI released the following statement:
"At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI Agents are investigating whether Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and/or others, including retired Metro Police Sgt. Rob Forrest, violated any criminal law including misappropriation of public funds and official misconduct.
As with any TBI investigation, Agents will collect any and all relevant evidence and interviews and, in turn, submit investigative findings to the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration."