Megan Boswell found guilty of first degree murder in her daughter's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A verdict has been reached in Megan Boswell's trial.

In February 2020, an Amber Alert went out as authorities searched the Tri-Cities in the eastern part of the state for 15-month old Evelyn Boswell. Ultimately her body was found one month later on family property.

A forensic pathologist believes she suffocated. Boswell was charged in her daughter's death.

The jury found Boswell guilty of first degree murder on Thursday. She faced 19 charges in total, here is the breakdown:



First-degree premeditated murder – GUILTY

First-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse – GUILTY

First-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect – GUILTY

Aggravated child abuse – GUILTY

Aggravated child neglect – GUILTY

Tampering with evidence – GUILTY

11 counts of false report – GUILTY

Abuse of a corpse – GUILTY

Failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances – GUILTY

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.