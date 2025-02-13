Watch Now
News

Actions

Megan Boswell found guilty of first degree murder in her daughter's death

AM AMELIA MEGAN BOSWELL TRIAL VO.transfer_frame_1867.jpeg
WTVF
AM AMELIA MEGAN BOSWELL TRIAL VO.transfer_frame_1867.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A verdict has been reached in Megan Boswell's trial.

In February 2020, an Amber Alert went out as authorities searched the Tri-Cities in the eastern part of the state for 15-month old Evelyn Boswell. Ultimately her body was found one month later on family property.

A forensic pathologist believes she suffocated. Boswell was charged in her daughter's death.

The jury found Boswell guilty of first degree murder on Thursday. She faced 19 charges in total, here is the breakdown:

  • First-degree premeditated murder – GUILTY
  • First-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse – GUILTY
  • First-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect – GUILTY
  • Aggravated child abuse – GUILTY
  • Aggravated child neglect – GUILTY
  • Tampering with evidence – GUILTY
  • 11 counts of false report – GUILTY
  • Abuse of a corpse – GUILTY
  • Failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances – GUILTY

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Wilson County Rotary Clubs donate 100,000th book to local schools

It takes a village! Hats off to the Wilson County Rotary clubs for investing in our kids in such a tangible way. Putting 100,000 books in the hands of little learners is something to celebrate. I love that they store the books in a bank vault — they truly are priceless!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community