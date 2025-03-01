Meharry College offers free dental care to community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Oral Health Day 2025 means people in Davidson County can get free dental care!
It's first come, first served with doors opening at 6 a.m. Saturday morning at the Henry A. Moses Alumni Hall on Meharry's campus. It's right off of Jefferson and Dr. DB Todd Jr. BLVD.
No insurance or ID is required.
The school is offering free cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions to the Nashville Community and beyond.
Meharry Oral Health Day clinics are usually twice a year, in the spring and in the fall, so people can get their bi-annual cleanings to maintain a healthy mouth, which in turn helps people's overall health.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
No one can bring a story to life better than the talented group behind the Nashville Public Library's Children's Theater. This story will make you feel like a kid again lost in the wonder of a good story. Congrats to Bret Wilson on his leadership role!
-Carrie Sharp