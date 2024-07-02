Watch Now
Meharry launches summer program to expose minority students to careers in healthcare

Meharry Medical College
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new summer program created by Meharry Medical College to expose minority high schoolers to careers in healthcare will launch July 2.

A field trip to Tennessee Donor Services is one of Meharry’s efforts to improve racial and ethnic representation among medical professionals to address disparities in healthcare.

Only 5 percent of U.S. doctors are Black.

On July 2, the students will visit TDS to learn about career opportunities within the organ donation field.

It includes touring TDS organ and tissue donation facilities, speaking with local organ donor families and hearing from TDS staff about the power of a career in organ donation.

