Meharry Medical College and Fisk University host Community Health and Wellness Expo.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University and Meharry Medical College are collaborating Saturday for a Community Health and Wellness Expo. It is free and open to anyone of all ages looking to get healthier.

This is the sixth year the TN-MMC HBCU Wellness Project will host this event. The goal of this project is to give Student Health Ambassadors from Tennessee historically black colleges training through service by providing care to minority communities.

African Americans and other minority groups have the highest rate of chronic illness while also receiving poor quality care. Just to name a few of the health disparities listed on HBCU Wellness Projects' website, black women have the highest mortality rate for breast cancer, prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for black men, black and native American women have the most pregnancy-related deaths, and black and Hispanic adults have the highest rates of obesity.

More than 25 health organizations and activities will be at the Fisk University Henderson Johnson Gymnasium.

People can receive dental and health screenings, learn healthy cooking tips, take exercise classes, participate in CPR training and get connected to health resources in the city all in one place.

This is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and in the past, the expo has drawn more than 400 people with the goal to be healthier.