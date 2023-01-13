Meharry Medical College leads efforts for healthier habits in Dry January campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not too late to add some healthy goals to your New Year's resolution list like taking a break from drinking. Dry January is in full swing and the campaign is getting a big push from Music City.

As of this month, Meharry Medical College is the official home of the international Dry January campaign in the U.S. They're not just encouraging Nashville to be healthier, but the whole world.

Dry January has gained more traction in the last decade as more people are giving up alcohol for the first 31 days of the year. There's a load of benefits that come with it including saving a big chunk of change and healthier habits.

Research shows that just taking a month off alone from drinking leads to lower blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes risk as well as lower cancer-related proteins in the blood. It also leads to less drinking for the rest of the year.

The sober month comes at a really good time following the holiday season. Data shows almost a quarter of Tennesseans' overall alcohol consumption for the year happens in just that six-week period from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve.

Overall, Meharry wants the campaign to help people self-reflect on how alcohol may be impacting not just themselves, but their bodies, sleep, wallets and those around them.