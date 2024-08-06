Meharry Medical College receives $175 million gift in effort to advance health equity worldwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meharry Medical College has received a $175 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies in an effort to advance health equity worldwide.

According to the college, this is the largest in it's history.

This is part of a combined $600 million investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies in the nation’s four historically Black medical schools.

“We have much more to do to build a country where every person, regardless of race, has equal access to quality health care – and where students of all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams,” Bloomberg said in the announcement. “Diversifying the medical field and tackling health inequality are society-wide challenges, and Bloomberg Philanthropies is committed to helping to lead the way in tackling them. This gift builds on our earlier investment in these vital institutions, and it will help new generations of Black doctors build a healthier and more equitable future for our country.”

This isn't the first time Bloomberg has invested in Meharry, as Bloomberg Philanthropies gifted $34 million to the school in 2020.

“Today is a momentous day for Meharry Medical College, elevating and accelerating our mission to serve the underserved of our nation and world,” said Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James E.K. Hildreth. “Meharry holds a distinct place in the health care infrastructure as the oldest and largest independent historically Black academic health sciences center in the nation. For nearly 150 years, Meharrians have committed their lives to eliminating disparities and improving health equity, often in the face of significant discrimination, injustice and adversity. This historic investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies is a testament to Meharry’s legacy and to the promise of Meharrians to transform the future of health care for the betterment of all.”

