Meharry says employees required to get vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — Another medical establishment in Nashville says it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meharry Medical College President and CEO James Hildreth made the announcement Sunday on Twitter.

As of October 1st being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to work at Meharry Medical College. All students and clinical staff are already mandated to be vaccinated. We are committed to protecting the health of our patients, all Meharrians & our community. — James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) August 8, 2021

Meharry joins Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ascension St. Thomas in requiring that employees get the vaccine. Hildreth said employees will have until Oct. 1 to get vaccinated.

A vaccine requirement was already in place for students and clinical staff.

Earlier this year, Vanderbilt University said it would mandate COVID vaccines for students, starting for the fall semester.

Trevecca Nazarene University isn't mandating the shot but said it strongly recommends students receive it before starting classes this fall.

Over at Belmont, shots are also recommended, but not required. The school said unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks when indoors, except when eating and drinking. Belmont also recommends that vaccinated folks also wear masks inside.

At Lipscomb University, masks are encouraged, as are vaccinations.

As numbers continue to climb, some of these policies may change ahead of when students move on campus and when classes start.