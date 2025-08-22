Memorial 5K honors fallen Goodpasture runner Janie Grace Moss

GOODLETSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,000 participants are expected to gather this weekend at Moss-Wright Park for a special 5K event honoring the life of Goodpasture runner Janie Grace Moss, who collapsed on a trail and later died last year.

The memorial run is scheduled to celebrate what would have been Moss's birthday on August 23.

"We were able to give four scholarships in her name because of the scholarship fund we started," Moss's mother said in an email.

The scholarships went to Jayden Jones, attending Tennessee State University; Taylor Duke attending University of Tennessee in Chattanooga; Ryland Moses attending Trevecca; and Caroline Batson attending Samford.

In addition to honoring Moss's memory, organizers have purchased two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for Moss-Wright Park. One of the life-saving devices will be placed at the location where the tragedy occurred.

The event demonstrates how the community has rallied to remember Moss while taking steps to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Have a story about community memorial events or student athletes making a difference? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.