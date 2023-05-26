Memorial Day Weekend: Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend, many will memorialize those killed while defending our country's freedom. And for families who lost loved ones, it can be a tough time.

For Andrew Balbour, he wanted his daughter, Kyleigh, to understand what Memorial Day weekend is all about. He brought her to the Tennessee World War II Memorial in Nashville to learn about sacrifice.

“Now I know how much more it means, and affected us, because I learned all of this.” Kyleigh Balbour said.

For Marine William Ragsdale's family, they finally have closure after his remains were identified from World War II. Ragsdale’s name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu. A rosette is placed next to his name since he's been accounted for. Governor Bill Lee said, "He lost his life many years ago in service to this country, but the legacy of his life lives on."

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. William R. Ragsdale

This week, Lee honored Ragsdale's legacy. "The enormous impact that the men and women who have fought and given their lives—the trajectory changed for this country," Lee said.

For Kyleigh, understanding the names, and the stories, have her filled with gratitude for those who sacrificed so much.

“I’m really glad that I got to learn about most of these times where there were wars, and many people died so they could affect this future, and I’m happy because they affected me, and now I’m living a happy life,” Balbour said.