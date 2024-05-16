Memorial fund set up for woman featured on 'My Hero' segment

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — A sad update to a my hero segment I shared with you in March.

Marsha Southern of Hopkinsville, the bedridden sister who was born with Cerebral palsy passed away last week. Her sister Teresa Howard was honored as my hero for her lifetime of commitment to taking care of Marsha.

Selfless sister finds purpose as caregiver for her sister

Teresa gave up her life for her sister and moved her into her own home and provided around the clock care for more than thirty years. Services for Marsha are today and I wanted them to know that we are praying for the family.

If you'd like to help Teresa, there is a memorial fund account set up at Planters Bank. PO BOX 1570 Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Checks can be made to Teresa Howard or to Marsha Southern's Memorial Fund.

In person donations can be made at any Planters Bank in KY or TN