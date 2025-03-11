Memorial honors MNPD North Precinct Commander Anthony McClain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A memorial has been set up outside the North Precinct in honor of Metro Nashville Police Department Commander Anthony McClain, who died over the weekend after complications from a heart attack.

He was 53.

Many people go where the wind takes them, but Commander McClain always went where he’d make a difference.

“He would walk around and make people feel like people, not just a number,” Nashville Peacemakers Founder Clemmie Greenlee said.

Greenlee often saw McClain out and about in North Nashville.

“He was everywhere. You go to a pickleball game — I think he’s out there supporting somebody.”

One nonprofit he loved to support was Nashville Peacemakers, which often held events at Hadley Park.

“When I call him with a concern or problem, he’s always got an answer for me,” Greenlee said. “And if he doesn’t have the answer, he would always say, ‘Miss Greenlee, let me check on it and get back to you.’”

She said he had so much love for his community that she recently asked him to serve on the nonprofit’s board.

“He hated how they had a stigma on 37208. He hated it with a passion.”

Over the weekend, the 27-year MNPD veteran died from complications following a heart attack.

“Nothing gave Anthony more satisfaction than to help people," MNPD Chief John Drake said. "He was exceptionally proud of the men and women of the North Precinct and their positive work in neighborhoods.”

To honor his legacy, McClain’s police vehicle now sits outside the North Precinct, where community members have been leaving tokens of remembrance.

Greenlee encourages everyone to pay their respects.

“He wanted people to know this is his community with a stamp on it,” she said. “He also wanted to make sure everyone was equal and should be treated as equally.”

Commander McClain's vehicle will remain stationed at the North Precinct until Sunday.

Dates and times for visitation and the funeral service are still being finalized.

