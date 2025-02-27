Memories left in the ashes after beloved Gordonsville restaurant catches fire

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all have fond memories of our favorite local spots—maybe it’s the coffee shop where you met your partner or the restaurant where you told your parents they were about to become grandparents. For many in Middle Tennessee, a Gordonsville restaurant held that same special meaning. Now, it’s been destroyed by a fire.

Leah Reynolds, who grew up with the restaurant, shared how the space was more than just a business.

"When we first bought the building, the front door was right here, and we added on the porch, that patio," Reynolds said.

For Reynolds, the building felt like a childhood home. "I grew up in this restaurant. My parents have had the restaurant almost my entire life," she said.

Her parents, Donna and Kevin Jones, opened Timberloft 28 years ago. “We have these generations of families that grew up and worked here,” Reynolds added.

But on Tuesday afternoon, all of those memories went up in flames, leaving Reynolds in shock.

"It's just so sad," she said, visibly upset by the damage. "I have no words for it. No words. But it’s so heartbreaking," Reynolds said.

This is the first time Reynolds has seen the damage, as the family sold the property last month to Beshoi Botros.

"I put my life into this building," Botros shared.

Botros opened the new restaurant, Loft Texas Smokehouse, just two weeks ago.

"I was in the fire," Botros said. "Electric went out, we couldn’t see or breathe. My sales rep had the door open and was yelling—that’s how I found a way out. I was touching walls."

Despite the chaos, Botros is grateful that no other employees were inside.

"It was normal to have kitchen problems. It happens all the time—that’s why there’s a fire suppression system. And it didn’t go off," he said.

Botros also expressed his gratitude for the swift response from fire crews.

"These firefighters, God bless them. Every one of them, and they go through this," he said.

But like the heat of a flame, the community’s love for both the new and old owners of the space is burning strong.

"Everything I’ve seen from the community has only been uplifting," Botros said.

It’s a tough loss, but Botros is fueled by the support to reopen.

"We’re going to do it together," he said. Reynolds remains optimistic too.

"I really hope that he’s able to rebuild quickly and smoothly without any issues," she said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com