Memphis police charge suspect in Eliza Fletcher abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been charged in the abduction of Eliza Fletcher.

Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began searching for Fletcher on Friday September 2, after she was forced into an SUV while jogging.

Memphis Police tweeted that officials located a vehicle of interest and a male driver who had been occupying the vehicle around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday September 3.

UPDATE: The individual who was detained has been officially charged in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher. At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2022

Memphis police sent out an update that the male who had been detained Saturday afternoon was charged in connection to Fletcher's abduction. 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Shelby County Jail

Eliza Fletcher has not been located since Abston's arrest. Investigators from the Memphis Police Department and federal officials are continuing their search to locate Fletcher.

Police mentioned that a second individual, who is not believed to be connected to Fletcher's abduction, was taken into custody during the investigation.

36-year-old Mario Abston was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture and sell fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture and sell heroin and convicted felon in possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The investigation is ongoing and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.