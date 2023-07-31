Memphis Police respond quickly to a weapon firing outside a Hebrew school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — At around 12:20 p.m., Memphis officers received a call that a man was armed with a handgun at Margolin Hebrew Academy, located at 390 South White Station.

The white man fired his weapon repeatedly while outside the school, but no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. He escaped in a maroon Ram pickup truck with California tags.

A countywide broadcast was released, and Memphis Police then received information that the suspect was in Bartlett, Tennessee. His vehicle was located in the area of McCrory and Gary shortly after the broadcast tip, officials said.

Offiers conducted a traffic stop and were able to stop the suspect. He exited his vehicle armed with a handgun. An MPD officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect who was then transported to Regional One and is in critical condition.

"I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today. Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect's actions," Chief Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting this ongoing investigation. We will update you as we have more information.