Mentors needed for Tennessee Promise scholarship program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a crucial link to one of the state's most unique programs, allowing thousands of high school grads to attend a technical or community college in Tennessee for free.

But the Tennessee Promise scholarship relies on mentors to help those students as they transition from high school to college. tnAchieves, the group that recruits and trains many of those volunteers, said the mid-state is in need of hundreds more mentors before the end of the week, in time to help the Class of 2022.

Mentors spend around one hour each month helping students meet scholarship deadlines and community service requirements.

Kiami Coleman went to Nashville State Community College on a Tennessee Promise Scholarship, and now is returning the favor by serving as a mentor.

"It makes me happy because just being there — that's what these kids need," Coleman said.

Tap here to find more information on how to become a mentor through tnAchieves.

