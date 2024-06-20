Metro Action puts on first-of-its-kind workshop for fathers with kids in Head Start program

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families in Head Start programs get access to free, quality childcare, however, very often, there isn't programming just for the parents.

Metro Action Commission's Head Start Program is different in that regard. In fact, there is a unique program just for fathers.

The Father II Father group supports dads with kids enrolled in the no-cost pre-school and pre-K classes. Nashville's Head Start and Early Head Start programs serve nearly 1,500 children, so there's potential to help a lot of dads.

On Thursday, Metro Action hosted the first-ever "Legacy and Wellness Conference." In addition to interactive workshops, they offered immediate assistance with jobs, resources, food, and more.

"We have how to buy a home.. how to become an entrepreneur. We have employers here who are hiring for higher-wage jobs. Court clerk's office here in case there is a background issue that's presenting a barrier to employment," explained Lisa McCrady Beverly, Metro Action's Director of Communications and Engagement.

In the video player above, see the nonprofits as well as businesses that set up booths and provided information.

Trayce Talley is the proud father of a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl. His family is enrolled in the Metro Action Commission's Head Start Program. He wants to be an even better dad.

"Right now, I'm looking to build my credit, start my business — I'm looking to start a nonprofit," Talley said. "I'm ready to do all this."

According to the Census Bureau, nearly one in four kids do not have a father figure in their home. Studies show an absent father affects all aspects of a child's life.

"This is something that came out of what the fathers said they wanted... they wanted for their families and they wanted for themselves," McCrady Beverly said.