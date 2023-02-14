Metro agencies host meeting on homelessness in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro agencies hosted a meeting Monday night explaining how they're responding to the homeless crisis in Nashville.

At the standing-room-only meeting, Metro agencies spoke about their successes in closing Brookmeade Park, with every person living there now housed — some at a hotel in town, paid for by the city. But the remaining issues still left several others upset.

In a tension-filled room, many were concerned about another homeless camp that has appeared near Old Hickory Boulevard and Andrew Jackson Parkway.

"We need a plan with dates, and who's accountable and who can we contact when it doesn't happen?" asked one meeting attendee.

Metro agencies talked about the $50 million recently devoted to the homeless crisis in Nashville, but many here thought they were not seeing the impact of that money soon enough.

As Metro agencies say they're working to improve the situation, they say urging more collaboration and partnerships with faith-based organizations, especially in further outlying areas of Nashville like Hermitage, can help.