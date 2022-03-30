Watch
Metro Animal Care and Control helps abandoned pets

Metro Animal Care and Control is faced with a packed shelter to the point that the agency is waiving all fees to encourage pet adoption.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Mar 29, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control is faced with a packed shelter to the point that the agency is waiving all fees to encourage pet adoption.

But on top of that, at times the shelter faces the problem of abandoned animals, some left in places like pet stores, eventually leaving animal control to care for them.

After a report of someone abandoning a dog at a pet store, Metro Animal Care and Control said they want people to know there are surrender options there, which are much safer for the pets.

They say they also have partnerships available if the pet must be abandoned.

