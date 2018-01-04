NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In this brutal cold, what should you do if you see a pet that looks like its in distress? Metro Animal Care and Control officials said they're working 18-hour days responding to complaints about pets left out in the cold.

On top of that, managers say their call volume has increased over the years -- more than doubling since 2015 to 24,000 calls a year.

Still, they say they're able to get to complaints about cold pets in the same day the complaint is made.



They say if you're not sure whether a pet is safe, give them a call, and let animal control see if a law is being broken. But they say in most cases, all that's needed is a little pet owner education.

"We rarely have a person that just refuses to abide by the ordinances, some just don't know what they are, and that's our job to educate them," said JD White with Metro Animal Care and Control.

Metro Animal Care and Control says the main violation they're seeing is pets remaining tethered outside when its below freezing.