Metro Animal Care and Control reuniting owners with pets after being spooked by fireworks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is advising pet owners to take extra precautions even after the Fourth of July holiday.

"Between holiday firework shows and more outdoor gatherings, it’s not uncommon for pets to run off this time of the year," said Ashley Harrington, Director of MACC. "Taking steps like keeping your pets inside, checking for holes or openings on fences, and ensuring your pets are microchipped can make it much less likely you spend your holiday searching for your missing pet."

In 2023, MACC successfully returned 1,022 pets to their families, with many of those reunions made possible by the pets’ microchips. Pet owners are encouraged to update the information on the microchips to ensure they can be returned easily. This can be done through a veterinarian, or by accessing the chip’s online database.

We hung out at the MACC shelter and talked to some owners, hear from them and see their furry friends in the player above.

MACC’s Free Ride Home service allows a lost pet to be returned directly to their home without a trip to the shelter, provided the pet’s microchip information is current.

If a pet goes missing, there are several steps and resources available to help locate them.

Local Lost and Found Groups offer assistance in reuniting pets with their owners. Online communities of volunteers help reconnect many families with their pets without a trip to the shelter.

If a pet is found by a neighbor or community member, there are steps the finder can take to help reunite the pet with their family before contacting MACC. They should check the pet’s collar for contact information and post the found pet to 24PetConnect.com under the “Found a pet” tab. The finder can also look through the “Lost my pet” tab to see if the found pet has been reported missing.

They say posting the found pet on Lost and Found Groups online can also help. Flyers and posters are particularly useful, as lost pets are often located near their home, MACC officials add.

MACC’s communications director, Matt Peters, emphasized the importance of being proactive. "Microchips are so important. Make sure the information is up to date because that’s a great way in making sure the pet can always find its way back home," said Peters.

Friday was busy one for MACC, with community members coming in to either reclaim their lost pets or drop off animals they found scared by the fireworks. Peters says this year, they didn't have as many stray pets come in through Animal Control, because of the fireworks.

Yet, several community members did come to the shelter to hand over animals they took in, that were spooked by fireworks overnight.

Currently, MACC is waiving reclaim fees through July 7th. The shelter is at capacity, so staff are looking for fosters and are waiving adoption fees for those looking to adopt a new pet.

For more information on how to update microchip information or for assistance with a lost or found pet, visit the MACC website or contact their office directly.