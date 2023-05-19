Metro Animal Care and Control waiving adoption fees for month of May to help with shelter overcrowding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Animal Care and Control is in desperate need of your help to find forever homes for the pets in the shelter's care.

The shelter said it has twice as many animals than it can house so it is waiving adoption fees for the rest of May to help with overcrowding.

MACC said as of yesterday, there are 89 dogs and 19 cats available for adoption. 55 other dogs and 45 cats and kittens are currently in foster homes.

The shelter is working to find loving forever homes for as many of the animals as possible, so fees will be waived through the 31st.

MACC said it has pets of every shape, size, age and personality and the team will work with people to find the right fit for their family.

Potential adopters can visit the shelter between noon and 4 p.m. seven days a week to check out available pets. You can also see which are available at 24petconnect.com.

Those interested in a pet in foster care can email the shelter at foster.macc@nashville.gov.

MACC is also encouraging more people to help foster the pets, which is a better alternative for many of them than the shelter. They will provide all the help you need. You can email the same address as above if you are interested in becoming a pet foster parent.