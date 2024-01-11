Metro Arts calling on all artists to apply to Thrive program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Arts is calling on artists of all types to apply for grants as part of its Thrive program.

The goal is to use art to make an impact on the community.

The program is looking for a diverse group of artists whether it's dancing, quilting, music, or poetry. The possibilities are endless as long as local artists have an idea for a community-based art project.

Grants can range between $10 to $20 thousand dollars depending on how much funding Metro Arts gets from Metro Council and the Mayor. Last year more than 100 artists received for a total of $908,000.

Daniel Singh, Executive Director of Metro Arts, said diversity in their artists and the type of art is a big focus.

"Because each culture defines arts differently. So we really want it to be open and if the artist and their community feels like what they're doing is art, that's what matters," said Singh.

He said he encourages every artist to not be afraid to apply.

"I really want us to all think about how all of us are artists and find ways how we can be a part of this fabric of Nashville, the Music City, Athens of the South. So I would love for everyone, if you think you have an idea, or a kernel of an idea just call our office. Our staff are available," said Singh.

The deadline to apply is January 29.