Metro awarded $4M public housing grant for 2,000 families with young children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $4 million in grant money is heading to The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency to help increase housing equity in Nashville. The funds will be used to serve nearly 2,000 families with children under 13 years old.

The agency is one of just nine public housing authorities selected to participate in the new Housing Choice Voucher Mobility Demonstration grant program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It also allows MDHA to increase the value of the vouchers so that they may be used in areas with rents above the county average.

During the first year of the six-year grant term, MDHA will collaborate with HUD, the other eight public housing authorities that were awarded the grant, community partners and evaluators to identify specific mobility-related services to offer.

Implementation of services will begin in year two.

MDHA will also receive approximately a dozen new vouchers each year in years two through six.