Metro City Council defers MNPD program to access private surveillance faster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A program has allowed Metro Police to look at business's outside surveillance cameras after a crime. Police say it helps them solve those crimes faster but city leaders still have to sign off on the idea for it to continue and they are starting to hear some opposition to it.

Mayor O'Connell said right now the program is not running.

"Right now the intent is for FUSUS to be primarily for businesses but basically if a business has installed private security cameras they can effectively share that information in real time or after the fact very efficiently," said O'Connell.

Council at Large Delishia Porterfield spoke about why Metro Council decided to delay a decision on whether the plan should move forward.

"This software increases surveillance so anytime you are talking about surveillance anytime you are talking about surveillance people have a certain expectation of privacy in their communities when they are walking down the street," said Porterfield.

In order to meet some of those expectations, she said MNPD created a policy for their use of FUSUS and police say right now residential cameras will not be a part of the program.

Porterfield says she also wants council members to really understand FUSUS before casting a vote.

"We just wanted to make sure council members are able to see the demonstrations and understand what the technology does and doesn't do prior to having a vote," Porterfield said.

During a public comment period Tuesday, some voiced concern for the program.

A public hearing on the FUSUS plan is scheduled for November 19, 2024.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).