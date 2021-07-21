Metro commission to decide fate of damaged 2nd Avenue buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Historic Zoning Commission will meet to determine the fate of some downtown properties damaged in last year's Christmas Day bombing.

The commission will meet at 2 p.m. to decide whether to tear down or save the damaged buildings along 2nd Avenue. The buildings date back to the late 1800s and are a part of the 2nd Avenue Historic Preservation Zoning Overlay.

The Metro Historic Zoning Commission needs help from preservation advocates to let them know if saving the properties is feasible, and if it's important to the communities.

Back on July 1, the property owners of buildings 170, 172, 174 and 176 submitted a request for demolition of their properties to the three Metro departments. Even though the owners have requested demolition, the request must be approved by the commission.

The commission’s structural engineer strongly believes that demolition is unnecessary, and that salvaging and repairing the buildings is not only possible but would be less expensive than tearing them down.

Historic Zoning is currently requesting additional architectural and structural reviews to help in the decision process.

The public is invited to attend today’s meeting at the Sonny West Conference Center. It could last up to five hours.