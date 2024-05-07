Metro Council aim to draw more business to 2nd Ave with new 'Tourism Improvement Zone'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been almost four years since the Christmas Day bombing changed a portion of downtown Nashville forever. Construction continues and signs fill the road to let customers know the road is open for business.

On Tuesday, Metro Council is taking a step that could help draw more attention and business to the one thriving road.

Metro will take up a third and final vote on a bill to qualify 2nd Ave as a Tourism Improvement Zone until 2026. The resolution would give 2nd Avenue businesses special treatment including being closed to vehicle traffic, allowing businesses to sell things outdoors, allowing live entertainment outdoors without permits, and more.

Businesses along 2nd Avenue North have been significantly impacted during the period of construction, restoration, and rebuilding following the bombing.

The restoration project ensures the road will remain closed to vehicle traffic and create accessibility challenges for at least a 22-month period, so the council recognized more needed to happen to help the businesses impacted.

If the resolution passes businesses will immediately be able to sell things outdoors in front of their businesses without a street vender permit, put up signs and advertisements at no cost, have live performances and music outdoors as well as other benefits.

The measure is to help attract business to an area that's being rebuilt. Here's the resolution.