Metro Council approves eminent domain to acquire land near Nashville Zoo from data center company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council has approved a bill authorizing the city to use eminent domain to acquire property near the Nashville Zoo that a data center company already purchased for $23 million.

The council voted 27-5 last night to authorize the purchase of more than 23 acres at 648 Grassmere Park. The city wants to use the land for offices, warehouse space, and employee training.

DC Blox, which already bought the property for $23 million, plans to build a 10-megawatt data center there.

The city will not take ownership of the property right away. Metro leaders will begin negotiating a price with DC Blox, though the final cost has not been determined yet.

District 26 Councilmember Courtney Johnston said the council is now trusting Metro Legal to make the best decision for taxpayers.

"This is an authorization which means it is out of our hands at that point. We're entrusting Metro Legal to make good decision for everyone involved including taxpayers that will be writing the ultimate check," Johnston said.

If talks with DC Blox fail, the city could take the company to court to determine a fair market value. The city could also choose to walk away from the deal to save taxpayer money.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.