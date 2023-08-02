Metro Council considering a new commission for cycling, pedestrian safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a common complaint among those who live here: Nashville can be a dangerous place to walk or ride a bike.

Just this week, a mother and her unborn baby were killed while walking along Dickerson Pike.

Metro leaders are looking at a proposal to create a new commission to help with that while increasing safety at the same time.

The proposed Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, or BPAC, would take a proactive approach to promote walking and biking, according to Wesley Smith with Walk Bike Nashville.

The group would work alongside the Vision Zero advisory committee, aiming for zero pedestrian deaths in Nashville.

"I hope the members of the new BPAC are pedestrians themselves and can speak to the mayor's office about the experience on our roads," Smith said.

Metro council members must approve the commission in an ordinance before the group.