Metro Council discuss legislation to restrict party vehicles and alcohol consumption

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More restrictions could be on the way for the party bus industry.

Two pieces of legislation are being introduced at Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting that would change how owners operate party vehicles.

One piece of legislation would allow any business licensed by the Metro Transportation Licensing Commission to apply for a special permit to allow customers to bring their own beer onto the entertainment vehicle.

According to these proposed rules, the beer must stay on board, which means customers can't hop on and off the vehicle with their beers.

The other legislation deals with where the vehicles can operate. If passed, vehicles would have to stay within a certain area.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, no entertainment transportation vehicle would be able to operate outside of the following boundaries:

"Union Street, from 2nd Avenue North to 4th Avenue North; 4th Avenue North from Union Street to Broadway; Broadway from 4th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North; 2nd Avenue North from Broadway to Union Street."

The boundaries would keep the vehicles away from Hume Fogg High School, where students spoke out about the noise they hear during their school day.