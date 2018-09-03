Metro Council Faces Key MLS Stadium Votes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tuesday will be a major day in Nashville's Metro Council as the group votes on four proposals surrounding the Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

When an MLS franchise was awarded to Nashville in late 2017, many thought it was a done deal, but a stadium deal was key to bringing a team to Nashville. With the future of the stadium uncertain, so is the future of the MLS franchise.

Those in support of the stadium believe the proposals will pass and the path to MLS in Nashville will remain unchanged, but many in opposition to the stadium at the fairgrounds are hoping for a different outcome.

There are four proposals that must be voted on:

The council will vote on rezoning ten acres of the Fairgrounds to accommodate a private mixed-use development. The council will vote on demolishing existing structures at the Fairgrounds and instituting a ticket tax of $1.75. The council will vote on approving a ground lease for the private development at the Fairgrounds. The council will vote on issuing $50 million in general obligation bonds for Fairgrounds upgrades and infrastructure enhancements.

The first topic has been a contentious one, with the MLS ownership group requesting the land to use for multiple projects, including housing, a hotel, and other assorted businesses.

The ownership group came to a community benefits agreement last week where they agreed to put in affordable housing and a child care center, plus they agreed to provide good-paying jobs, such as $15.50 wages for stadium workers.

Others in opposition of the proposal believe the ownership group is being given too good of a deal, and the city is losing out on potential monies they could collect.

The second proposal must pass with more than a simple majority, unlike the other proposals. It needs at least 27 votes in order to pass, and in the second reading, it only received 24 votes.

The ground lease has already been approved by the Fairgrounds Board, and the Metro Council would be putting a final stamp of approval on the ground lease if approved.

The $50 million in general obligation bonds for Fairgrounds upgrades and infrastructure enhancements is one of the least controversial proposals, as most of the public is in support of offering support to the Fairgrounds regardless of whether a stadium is added to the property or not.

If any of the proposals fail, it will be hard to say what it could mean for the future of MLS in Nashville, but if they pass, the MLS deal should go forward as originally planned.