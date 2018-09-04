Nashville MLS Stadium: Here's How Each Council Member Voted
Tuesday will be a major day in Nashville's Metro Council as the group votes on four proposals surrounding the Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
Metro Council Faces Key MLS Stadium Votes
There are four proposals that must be voted on, including a vote on demolishing existing structures at the Fairgrounds and instituting a ticket tax of $1.75.
Unlike the others, that proposal must pass with more than a simple majority. It needs at least 27 votes in order to pass and in the second reading, it only received 24 votes.
Here’s how each council member voted:
Yes: 24
- Weiner
- Haywood
- VanReece
- Sledge
- Murphy
- Karen Johnson
- Shulman
- Scott Davis
- Pridemore
- Allen
- Pulley
- Potts
- Hall
- Withers
- Rhoten
- O’Connell
- Elrod
- Bedne
- Hastings
- Anythony Davis
- Syracuse
- Kindall
- Blalock
- Lee
No: 7
- Cooper
- Freeman
- Pardue
- Vercher
- Hagar
- Henderson
- Glover
Abstain: 8
- Gilmore
- Roberts
- Mendes
- Mina Johnson
- Hurt
- Dowell
- Swope
- Rosenberg
Not Voting: 1
- Huezo
NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the eight who abstained, asking if they'll vote Tuesday night.
Council member Rosenberg responded: "I abstained because I didn’t feel informed enough to vote yes but didn’t want to stand in the way of further dialogue. I’m continuing to collect information ahead of a vote tonight. I will not abstain."