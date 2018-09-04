Nashville MLS Stadium: Here's How Each Council Member Voted

Tuesday will be a major day in Nashville's Metro Council as the group votes on four proposals surrounding the Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Metro Council Faces Key MLS Stadium Votes

There are four proposals that must be voted on, including a vote on demolishing existing structures at the Fairgrounds and instituting a ticket tax of $1.75.

Unlike the others, that proposal must pass with more than a simple majority. It needs at least 27 votes in order to pass and in the second reading, it only received 24 votes.

Here’s how each council member voted:

Yes: 24

Weiner

Haywood

VanReece

Sledge

Murphy

Karen Johnson

Shulman

Scott Davis

Pridemore

Allen

Pulley

Potts

Hall

Withers

Rhoten

O’Connell

Elrod

Bedne

Hastings

Anythony Davis

Syracuse

Kindall

Blalock

Lee

No: 7

Cooper

Freeman

Pardue

Vercher

Hagar

Henderson

Glover

Abstain: 8

Gilmore

Roberts

Mendes

Mina Johnson

Hurt

Dowell

Swope

Rosenberg

Not Voting: 1

Huezo

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the eight who abstained, asking if they'll vote Tuesday night.

Council member Rosenberg responded: "I abstained because I didn’t feel informed enough to vote yes but didn’t want to stand in the way of further dialogue. I’m continuing to collect information ahead of a vote tonight. I will not abstain."