Metro Council honors NC5's Heather Mathis for her Safe Places Shelter Program

WTVF
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Nov. 7, Metro Council officially passed a resolution recognizing News Channel 5 meteorologist Heather Mathis and the Safe Places Shelter Program.

Tuesday night, NewsChannel meteorologist Heather Mathis was honored and recognized for her resolution during the Metro Council meeting.

What is the Safe Places Shelter program?

After talking with concerned viewers, NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Heather Mathis wanted to do something about the lack of shelters open to the public across Middle Tennessee.

Rep. Jason Powell worked with Heather to help pass a "Safer Places Bill" — Now, any organization that opens its doors to the public is not liable for loss, damages, injury, or death that results from providing shelter from severe weather thanks to the passing of the bill in April of 2023.

Read more about the initiative from Heather's previous reports.

How can people find these shelters?

NewsChannel 5 is also launching a "Safe Places" program, which provides an easily accessible list of all the open shelters county by county, updated in real-time online.

If you are interested in joining the list of Safe Places, you can contact NewsChannel 5 at safeplaces@newschannel5.com.

To hear more from Heather about how she started Safe Places, watch our previous reports below.

You can't stop severe weather, but you can be prepared. That's where Safe Places comes in.
What does it take to be a 'Safe Place?' How to join NewsChannel 5
Metro Council passes resolution recognizing NC5's Safe Places Shelter Program

