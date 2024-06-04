Metro Council is considering a bill that would regulate food trucks in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Formal rules could be on the way for food trucks in Nashville.

A bill being introduced tonight would authorize NDOT to establish an official permitting program to regulate food trucks in Nashville.

Back in 2012, NDOT implemented a pilot permitting program. The program was never formally put into city code and this bill would make it permanent.

If the bill passes, the Traffic and Parking Commission would regulate the program and establish the rules.