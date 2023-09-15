Metro Council makes history with women taking a majority of the seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in Metro Council history, a majority of the seats will be held by women. It's a feat longtime NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan thought he wouldn't live to see.

"When I first went to the council in 1973 to cover it, there was one woman and it stayed that way until 1979 when it went all the way up to two," said Nolan.

Nolan thinks it's an indication that Nashville is leaning more liberal and women are feeling more empowered.

"It shows that women are very good candidates, and they’re now no longer afraid to run, and they’re being encouraged to run, and they’re obviously running better races in some ways than men. Because they’re taking over seats that used to be held by men and they’re keeping those seats," explained Nolan.

But that's not the only history that was made on Election Day 2023. Olivia Hill is the first member of the transgender community to serve on the Metro Council and to be elected into office in Tennessee.

"I’m just so excited, I’m just overcome with joy," said Hill, in an interview with NewsChannel 5. "The fact that I’m trans and the fact that I made history is important, but it’s not why I ran."

Hill prefers other titles that she believes will help Nashville improve vital city services.

"By trade, I’m a plumber, pipe fitter, welder, high voltage electrician, diesel mechanic, jet engine mechanic," said Hill.

That being said, being the first brought unforeseen challenges.

"The thing we’ve learned the most about this campaign is we’ve had a fair amount of hate," said Hill. "Along the way, once I had an opportunity to sit and talk to someone and they realize I don’t have a horn and a tail and I’m just a normal human, they tend to change a little bit. And a lot of the hate we’ve received has just been from a lack of knowledge."

It's knowledge and perspective that Nolan firmly believes will only make the council stronger.

"I would have never thought when I first started covering the council 50 years ago, that was happening. But it has, and I think it’s a very good thing for Nashville," said Nolan.

Mayor-Elect Freddie O'Connell also praised the demographic shift on Metro Council.

"Our elected leadership has begun to better reflect the overall citizenry," said O'Connell.