Metro Council member files bill to regulate 'transportainment' in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell is filing a bill that would regulate "transportainment" in Nashville.

O’Connell, who represents district 19, made the announcement Friday morning via Twitter, saying the bill would “seek to bring larger vehicles—party buses, tractors, hot tubs—into regulatory parity with other vehicles—golf carts, pedal carriages—under the jurisdiction of Metro’s Transportation Licensing Commission.”

Today, after consultation with #MetroCouncil legal counsel, Metro Legal, and state partners, as well as stakeholder discussions that include the mayor’s office, @visitmusiccity, @DwntwnNashville, @theDISTRICTnash merchants, I’m filing a bill that would regulate transportainment. — Freddie #GetVaccinated O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) September 10, 2021

After recent calls for increased safety measures, he says the bill also proposes to limit open containers in unenclosed vehicles.

“We will continue to explore options with industry as we work to keep the entertainment district welcoming and safe,” O’Connell tweeted in part.

As with too many disruptive industries, the operators of many of these vehicles have exploited our legal framework and become worse than nuisances; they’ve become safety hazards.



I’m confident Metro has enough legal authority to better protect our residents and quality of life. — Freddie #GetVaccinated O’Connell (@freddieoconnell) September 10, 2021

A recent petition from Safe Fun Nashville called for increased safety measures after a man fell from a party bus back in July. So far, more than 2,000 have signed the petition, which is asking the state legislature and Metro Council to create better safety standards.

Safe Fun Nashville also asked the Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission to enforce existing rules to maintain safety on Lower Broadway and other tourist areas around the city.

