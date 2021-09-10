Watch
Metro Council member files bill to regulate 'transportainment' in Nashville

Jordan Powell/WTVF
A bachelorette party takes in Nashville from atop a party bus on Broadway
Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 11:48:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell is filing a bill that would regulate "transportainment" in Nashville.

O’Connell, who represents district 19, made the announcement Friday morning via Twitter, saying the bill would “seek to bring larger vehicles—party buses, tractors, hot tubs—into regulatory parity with other vehicles—golf carts, pedal carriages—under the jurisdiction of Metro’s Transportation Licensing Commission.”

After recent calls for increased safety measures, he says the bill also proposes to limit open containers in unenclosed vehicles.

“We will continue to explore options with industry as we work to keep the entertainment district welcoming and safe,” O’Connell tweeted in part.

A recent petition from Safe Fun Nashville called for increased safety measures after a man fell from a party bus back in July. So far, more than 2,000 have signed the petition, which is asking the state legislature and Metro Council to create better safety standards.

Safe Fun Nashville also asked the Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission to enforce existing rules to maintain safety on Lower Broadway and other tourist areas around the city.

