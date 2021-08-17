Metro Council member files resolution to institute mask mandate in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Joy Styles has filed a resolution, calling for another mask mandate in Davidson County to help slow COVID hospitalizations.

The resolution was filed just in time for Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting, which means it will go before the rules committee. If two people on the council object to it, it dies immediately.

If there are no objections, then it will be discussed and voted on at tonight's meeting.

The resolution calls on Dr. Gill Wright at Metro Public Health to institute a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. Styles also proposed a bill that would essentially have the council implementing a mask mandate; however, that takes time. Bills take three votes to pass.

The proposed mandates would include all Davidson County residents – vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Councilwoman Styles told NewsChannel 5 that Metro needs to take every step possible to protect the health and safety of residents – pointing to the high transmission rates, hospital admissions being up and the fact that there are still so many people who are not yet vaccinated.

Until now, only Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Health Department have issued mask mandates.

WHERE YOU WOULDN'T HAVE TO WEAR A MASK

There would be exceptions to this ordinance. A mask would not be required in the following settings or circumstances: