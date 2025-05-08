Metro council members question city's role in ICE operations after residents express concerns

NAHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Metro Nashville officials say the police department was not involved in recent immigration enforcement stops that have sparked fear in the community, though questions remain about communication between agencies.

A special Public Health and Safety Committee meeting was called Wednesday evening after Tennessee Highway Patrol and ICE agents conducted enforcement stops targeting people based on immigration status.

"I feel a little uneasy, but home is where you feel at ease, but we don't feel safe," said one Nashville resident.

People packed inside the council chambers, some carrying signs condemning the actions of law enforcement for stopping people based on their immigration status.

One by one, residents approached the microphone expressing anger, fear, and calls for action. Many demanded answers about Metro's involvement in the enforcement stops and what the city can do to protect its citizens.

"As we sit here today, I can say with a lot of confidence that Metro National Police Department was not involved in those activities," said Metro Legal Director Wally Diez.

Dietz said he is heartbroken by the ICE detainments last weekend and is seeking answers from THP and ICE.

However, he revealed that MNPD was not aware of the detainments until after officers received a request on Sunday for extra patrol at the ICE facility on Brick Church Park.

A May 1 call to dispatch from "Inspector Sanders" with Homeland Security requested extra patrol at an address off Brick Church Park, stating: "They are doing operations throughout the weekend, and they are concerned of the families having some backlash."

The dispatcher entered the information into the computer system and scheduled the extra patrol request, which was not seen until Sunday.

This revelation shocked many attendees, including council members.

"Let me tell you as a citizen, I am shocked. I am mad. I am betrayed," said Council member Zulfat Suara after learning about the May 1 call.

"When these things happen, lives are affected. People have been thrown into shambles."

Council members are asking Metro Legal, MNPD, and the Department of Emergency Communications to develop better protocols for handling these types of calls and actions from state and federal government agencies.

The committee plans to revisit this issue next month.

This story was reported and written by a Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.