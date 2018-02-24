Metro Council Not Taking Sides In Mayor Scandal

Kyle Horan
8:04 PM, Feb 23, 2018
1 hour ago

The people of Nashville spoke up both in support of and against the mayor following the scandal surrounding her admitted affair.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Despite a push from constituents, members of Metro Council's special investigative committee said they don't plan to take sides just yet.

Council member Russ Pulley said he's heard from multiple people trying to persuade him. He said the opinions have been split.

"Constituents are on both sides of this issue," said Pulley. "I firmly believe that what we need to do is to sort through the facts and we don't need to prejudge the facts."

The special committee will meet next Thursday. Pulley said committee members will decide on the scope of the investigation.

He said there's an internal audit underway, but what council members need to do next is not clear.

"I think it's incumbent upon us as legislators, especially those of us who are on the committee to do the right thing," said Pulley. "So, often times the right thing can be a difficult question to answer, but in this instance, I don't think it is. You do the right thing, which is uncover the facts, get those facts a good thorough examination and weigh in at the appropriate time and now is not that time."

The people of Nashville have many differing opinions.

"It opens her up to a character debate for the next election, but it doesn't really matter to me I don't know why we need to put a hold on mass transit depending on who she's sleeping with," said Brooks Creed, who works downtown.

Another Nashvillian reacted to the news of the Mayor releasing her phone's password to investigators.

"I think they're probably going to find some correlation. Where it exists on one phone, most likely it's going to exist on another," said Miki Brewster.

