Metro Council Not Taking Sides In Mayor Scandal

Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:26PM CST expiring March 16 at 5:30AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 12:01PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 11:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Areal Flood Watch issued February 23 at 11:40AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, McNairy, Madison, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 11:02AM CST expiring February 26 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Fayette, Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer, Gibson, Obion
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:59AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 28 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 27 at 9:25AM CST in effect for: Shelby
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:59AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 24 at 4:18AM CST in effect for: Hardin, Nelson
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:07AM CST expiring February 25 at 7:40AM CST in effect for: Christian, Trigg
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Obion, Weakley
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:02AM CST expiring February 24 at 10:03AM CST in effect for: Dyer
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 7:29AM CST expiring February 25 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 1:25AM CST expiring February 23 at 11:00PM CST in effect for: Bourbon
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Henderson, Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Union
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Daviess, Henderson
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:44PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:44AM CST in effect for: Crittenden, Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 9:20PM CST expiring February 26 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Hardeman
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 8:51PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:51AM CST in effect for: McLean, Webster
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 12:57PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:50AM CST in effect for: Franklin
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 22 at 9:56AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Boyd, Greenup
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:50AM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 25 at 8:30PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:00PM CST expiring February 24 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 2:22PM CST expiring February 25 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 11 at 10:36AM CDT in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 1:23PM CST expiring March 10 at 10:48PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 12:33PM CST expiring February 25 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 10:54AM CST expiring February 26 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Carroll, Gallatin
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:24AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 21 at 10:19AM CST expiring February 26 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 21 at 9:38AM CST expiring February 23 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Madison
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Ballard, Caldwell, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union
Areal Flood Watch issued February 21 at 3:22AM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Simpson, Taylor, Warren, Woodford
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 10:30PM CST in effect for: Lauderdale, Tipton
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 7 at 10:00PM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:11PM CST expiring March 9 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 9:00PM CST expiring March 2 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Henderson
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, Weakley
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:06PM CST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, McNairy, Madison
Flood Advisory issued February 20 at 11:30AM CST expiring February 25 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 19 at 9:28PM CST expiring February 24 at 12:27AM CST in effect for: Lake
Flood Warning issued February 17 at 9:30PM CST expiring February 25 at 4:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Despite a push from constituents, members of Metro Council's special investigative committee said they don't plan to take sides just yet.
Council member Russ Pulley said he's heard from multiple people trying to persuade him. He said the opinions have been split.
"Constituents are on both sides of this issue," said Pulley. "I firmly believe that what we need to do is to sort through the facts and we don't need to prejudge the facts."
The special committee will meet next Thursday. Pulley said committee members will decide on the scope of the investigation.
He said there's an internal audit underway, but what council members need to do next is not clear.
"I think it's incumbent upon us as legislators, especially those of us who are on the committee to do the right thing," said Pulley. "So, often times the right thing can be a difficult question to answer, but in this instance, I don't think it is. You do the right thing, which is uncover the facts, get those facts a good thorough examination and weigh in at the appropriate time and now is not that time."
The people of Nashville have many differing opinions.
"It opens her up to a character debate for the next election, but it doesn't really matter to me I don't know why we need to put a hold on mass transit depending on who she's sleeping with," said Brooks Creed, who works downtown.
Another Nashvillian reacted to the news of the Mayor releasing her phone's password to investigators.
"I think they're probably going to find some correlation. Where it exists on one phone, most likely it's going to exist on another," said Miki Brewster.