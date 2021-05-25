'Something isn't right.' Dozens protest at Mosaic Apartments after told to move due to sewage leak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of families were told to leave their residences at Mosaic Apartments by Monday morning.

Roughly 50 people were told a city inspection turned up a sewage leak, but many residents don't believe that's the real reason.

"They haven't given us any documentation on anything," said Sabrina Hickman.

Sabrina Hickman has lived at Mosaic Apartments for one year. She is suspicious of the timing of the notices to leave the property.

"For them to just do this to us right now it's crazy because they can't evict nobody so they're coming up with stuff to get people out," Hickman said.

Hickman wonders if the sewage problem was made up to get around the eviction moratorium put forward by the CDC.

According to a property standards inspection chief with Metro Codes, there has not been a complaint filed about the complex since February of 2020. Metro Codes visited the apartment on Monday and did not see anything alarming.

Despite that, some residents, including immigrant families, moved out in recent days when they were told about the supposed city inspection and sewage leak.

"Many folks just started leaving over the last two weeks," said Eduardo Garcia. "Folks have been evacuating the apartment. Folks with current leases [who are] paying rent have been evacuating the apartments because they're afraid they're going to get the sheriff called on them."

Residents protested outside the apartment complex on Monday.

"Something isn't right, because like my brother was saying, he was like you don't smell sewage out here. If it was a sewage leak you're going to smell it, no matter where you are, you're going to smell it and we haven't smelled anything," said Hickman.

According to the group, residents were told if they didn't move by 10 a.m. Monday their locks would be changed and the sheriff's office would show up. That did not happen.

NewsChannel5 reached out and left messages with Mosaic Apartments management and has not heard anything back.