Metro Council passes data center restrictions, moratorium amid Nashville Zoo concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council has approved two zoning bills aimed at restricting future data centers in Nashville, along with a moratorium on new data center construction, following months of protests and packed council chambers.

The new zoning rules would ban the largest data centers and create buffer zones around places like schools, hospitals and zoos. The moratorium, amended during the meeting, will remain in place through December.

The votes come as DC Blox has finalized its purchase of land next to the Nashville Zoo for a proposed data center. It remains unclear whether the new zoning rules would apply to the DC Blox project.

One father who lives less than half a mile from the site said he is concerned about what the development could mean for his 5-year-old son.

"I'm worried about the generators doing diesel emissions that, you know, if they air while he rides his bike. I'm worried now that I have to watch the quality of our water because of the effects that data centers have on water. I'm worried about their noise. I'm worried about the impacts on my neighbors and the animals at the zoo," Will Thomsen said.

Many neighbors packed council chambers hoping the restrictions would move forward.

Metro Council also approved on second reading the mayor's plan to acquire the land next to the zoo for public use. That proposal now heads back to the Budget and Finance Committee before a final vote. If Metro acquires the property, it could stop the DC Blox project altogether.

The DC Blox website now shows one building instead of two. The company responded that it is listening to community concerns while reevaluating the project's size and scope.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com