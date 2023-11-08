Metro Council passes resolution recognizing NC5's Safe Places Shelter Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Tuesday night, Metro Council officially passed a resolution recognizing News Channel 5 meteorologist Heather Mathis and the Safe Places Shelter Program.

What is the Safe Places Shelter program?

After talking with concerned viewers, NewsChannel 5 meteorologist Heather Mathis wanted to do something about the lack of shelters open to the public across Middle Tennessee.

Rep. Jason Powell worked with Heather to help pass a "Safer Places Bill" — Now, any organization that opens its doors to the public is not liable for loss, damages, injury, or death that results from providing shelter from severe weather thanks to the passing of the bill in April of 2023.

Read more about the initiative from Heather's previous reports.

How can people find these shelters?

NewsChannel 5 is also launching a "Safe Places" program which provides an easily accessible list of all the open shelters county by county, updated in real-time online.

If you are interested in joining the list of Safe Places, you can contact NewsChannel 5 at safeplaces@newschannel5.com.

To better undersatand Heather's work towards passing this bill, and making the Safer Places program a reality alongside NewsChannel 5, watch our previous coverage below:

