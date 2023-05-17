Metro Council passes resolution to help homeowners pay for their property taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rising property taxes have put a strain on Davidson County homeowners — particularly in gentrified areas, forcing many to consider relocating outside the city.

Gail Horton is a Nashville native.

"Everything is so high and expensive now, especially in Nashville. It's not the same place it was 10 or 20 years ago," Horton said.

Many of Horton's friends have been forced to sell their homes due to their inability to afford property tax payments. However, a recent resolution passed by the Metro Council aims to alleviate this burden and help homeowners keep up with their property tax payments.

There's a program in place, known as the tax freeze program that provides relief to homeowners aged 65 and older who make less than $47,750. It allows them to "freeze" their property tax at the amount for the year they qualify, even if tax rates increase.

On Tuesday, Metro Council passed a resolution to broaden eligibility criteria, raising the income threshold to $60,000. This enables more seniors to qualify for the tax freeze program.

Danny Herron, the president of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, applauds this change as a step in the right direction.

He emphasized that Habitat homeowners benefiting from the program are still responsible for mortgage payments and property taxes, but this adjustment offers them a chance to save money for future expenses such as home repairs or education.

Horton received her home from Habitat for Humanity over 20 years ago.

Although she is not yet eligible for the program, her late mother had previously benefited from it.

"We only paid like $200 or $300 a year with that freeze," Horton said.

She believes that any assistance aimed at keeping long-time residents in Music City is a step in the right direction.

For homeowners who meet the qualifications and are interested in the tax freeze program, they are encouraged to contact the Metro Trustee's Office for further information.